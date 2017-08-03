CASSADAGA VALLEY

YOUTH SOCCER

U-6

Second-place LuLaRoe w/Sarah & Kelly tied champion MK Mustangs, 7-7.

Ryan Anderson scored six goals and Carter Fuhrman added one goal for LuLaRoe.

Logan Simpson was a one-man wrecking crew with all seven goals for the MK Mustangs.

——

Olivia Burlingame and Aydn Schwartz each scored a goal as fourth-place Park United Methodist shaded third-place Roy G Biv, 2-1.

Ayden Hall had the Roy G Biv goal.

U-8

Second-place Shur Fine and third-place Storer’s Cyclones battled to a 2-2 deadlock.

Nathan Cieplinski scored two goals for Shur Fine. Tristan Stewart tallied twice for Storer’s.

U-11

Kole Hawkins connected for two goals and Derrick Runge added one when first-place Bethany Camp edged second-place Schaffner, Knight and Minnaugh, 3-2.

Emiley Anderson had both tallies in defeat.

——

Fourth-place Heritage Village tied third-place KCR Enterprises, 1-1.

Isaac Moore scored for Heritage Village. The KCT Enterprises goal scorer was unknown.

U-16

First-place Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union prevailed over second-place Gerry Free Methodist Church, 4-1.

Drake Pierce had three goals and Collin Sischo added the other goal for the Credit Union. Sischo and Rayven Sample had assists.

Noah Richner’s two goals led Gerry Free Methodist.

——

Third-place Library Book Worms defeated fourth-place Savy Hair, 7-1, with Matthew Dallas having three goals.

Gregory Holmberg, Dalton McIntyre, Caleb Thompson and Isaac Wenger added one goal each for the winners, with Holmberg picking up two assists and Dominic Huston adding one assist.

Dylan Ansell tallied the Savy goal from Jacob Ansell.

JAYS U-6 GIRLS

Julia Stormont recorded four goals, Sophia Phillis had two goals and Elle Theofilactidis had one when the Royal Blue Timbits blanked the Orange Timbits, 7-0.

Skylar Davis, Melina Singleton, Isabel Strickland and Gracelynn Chadwick-Hartman were the goalies who produced the shutout for the Royal Blue.

For Orange, the netminders were Olivia Tatche, Karissa Ramos, Nora Brow and Alianna Cosme.

——

There was a scoreless tie between the Purple Timbits and Red Timbits.

Summer Debo, Margaret Drake, Gabriella Dumaine and Ayala Mistretta were the goalies for the Purple.

In goal for the Red Timbits were Skye Carter, Lucy Johnson, Mia McIntyre and Kadence DeVlieger.